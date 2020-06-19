June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Electoral reforms shelved again

By Rosie Charalambous04
Elena Visnar-Malinovska leads the Climate Adaptation unit in DG Climate Action

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Electoral reform is shelved again
  • The UNHCR highlights the plight of asylum seekers in Cyprus
  • The EU Commission explains its Climate Pact

Also available HERE

 



