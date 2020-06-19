June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire raging in Limassol area

By Andria Kades00

Four fire trucks and two helicopters were battling flames on Friday afternoon just outside Limassol.

The fire broke out in the Anogiras and Pahna communities at around 4:30pm.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fires were “in an inaccessible area and there were strong winds,” making the fight harder.



