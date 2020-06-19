June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister holds phone conversation with new Iraqi counterpart

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides had a telephone conversation on Thursday with the new foreign minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work together to enhance stability and cooperation in the broader region and strengthen economic ties between Cyprus and Iraq and EU-Iraq relations.

The foreign ministry said in a post on Twitter that Christodoulides congratulated the new Iraqi FM on the assumption of his duties.

“Ministers reaffirmed i.a. commitment to work together to: enhance stability & cooperation in the broader region on the basis of the International Law, strengthen Cyprus-Iraq economic ties and EU-Iraq relations,” it said.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

News podcast: Electoral reforms shelved again

Rosie Charalambous

Arrest after stolen jewellery found

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Meeting under way at palace to review epidemiological data

George Psyllides

Ryanair offers discounts on Vienna flights until Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Two establishments booked overnight

Annette Chrysostomou

Luxury car set alight after Peyia burglary (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign