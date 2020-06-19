June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House passes steeper fines for businesses violating Covid protocols

By Andria Kades00

Parliament on Friday voted into law two bills increasing fines for businesses violating coronavirus measures.

Though it was proceeded by MPs making amendments to the bills during the House legal committee and criticising the government, they were eventually passed with a majority vote.

Penalties start from €500 for small premises while those that are larger than 500 square metres can reach €8,000 for first time offenders and €16,000 the second time around.

This meets a long-standing requirement by the recreation centres association Pasika, that fines should be proportional to the size of the business.

Additionally, police can now order the suspension of a business on the spot for five days. Officers will have to contact the police chief who after confirming that a health decree has been violated, can order the premises to shut down, once the owner or manager is given written notice.

“Our aim is not to close businesses. Our aim to ensure laws, regulations and decrees are not violated where health measures are concerned, so we can do whatever we can to stop the spread of the virus in society,” Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said after the House committee meeting.

Where the need to keep the premises closed for longer than five days, a court procedure can begin.

 

