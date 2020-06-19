June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Luxury car and safe stolen from Peyia home

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Thieves broke into a house in Peyia between June 14 and 18 and stole a safe containing a large amount of money and a luxury car, according to a report to the police.

The owner, a Chinese national, reported that the perpetrators took the safe which contained €20,000 and $10,000, loaded it into the car and drove off.

The car is worth €70,000.

The burglary was discovered by a woman responsible for looking after the house.



