June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 200 buses for new public transport fleet arrive in Cyprus

By Peter Michael00
The new-style buse for public transport

The new company that will be operating the island’s public transport system from July 5 announced on Friday that 220 buses comprising part of their fleet, have already arrived in Cyprus.

Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) -the newly formed Cypriot public transportation company that is set to undertake and execute all the bus services for Nicosia and Larnaca, announced that part of their fleet, specifically 220 new buses had already arrived in Cyprus over the past few days.

CPT has received 155 buses from China (120 urban buses and 35 coaches) and another 65 VDL-Mercedes minibuses from The Netherlands.

All the buses will be air-conditioned and some of the latest technologies will be incorporated, the company said.

The buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, electronic signage that will be providing information about the upcoming stops during the itinerary and a state-of-the-art location tracking system which will allow the passengers to know where the bus is at any time.

All buses will be fully accessible and will have special areas for disabled persons, encouraging them to use the public transport system.

The buses will also be equipped with eco-friendly, low-emissions Euro-6 engines that minimise the environmental footprint.

For more information: www.publictransport.com.cy



