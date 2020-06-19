Paphos busy with live music events

Live music is back! Venues in Paphos are busy putting together entertainment for June, filling up with performances by jazz trios, funky cover bands and acoustic sets. Though social life as we knew it hasn’t returned to what it was seeing live music events pick up again is a hopeful sign and this weekend has plenty in store.
On Saturday the Hogshead Pub in Emba will be all about funk as the five-piece band Chunky Funky perform. The group, comprised of Giorgos Morfitis, Ermis Michael, Jordi Ballarin, Andreas Rodosthenous and Stelios Xydias is a funky, groovy, bring-down-the-roof party music band. What describes their music best is “chunks of funk with emotional solo outbursts”, the band says. Their set will kick off at 8pm and though free to attend, there will be a €1 surcharge on each drink.
Also on this Saturday is a live performance by the Stark Duo (Rhys Taylor and Melanie Ballard) at Mesogi Arms Pub. Their set is part of the summer solstice party starting at 5pm and the €12.50 entrance tickets include a meal. Seating is limited so pre-booking is essential.
Over at the Mulberry Terrace, an all-inclusive Cyprus BBQ brunch is taking place on Sunday, accompanied by wine and beer and, of course, live music. Matthew Edmondson will perform songs from across the decades from 1.30 pm onwards. Also offering Sunday lunch with live music is Searays Café Bar with musician Andros playing solo. Besides being the international day for music, June 21 is also Father’s Day this year in Cyprus and so Searays is hosting its event in celebration of all the dads out there.
The live events continue next week, just make sure you book ahead as seating arrangements have changed at a lot of places.
On Friday, June 26, the Dimitris Miaris Trio will be at Technopolis 20 presenting a different kind of jazz music dedicated to the bebop, a style of jazz developed in the early to mid-1940s, characterised by a fast tempo, instrumental virtuosity and technical complexity. With Dimitris Miaris on keyboards, Costas Halloumas on double bass and Marios Spyrou on drums, the trio will present compositions by Thelonius Monk, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker and more.
Also on June 26, Darcy’s Restaurant is putting together five shows in one night! Multi-tributes, comedy shows and live entertainment will fill the venue next Friday with the show starting at 8.30pm. Eddie and Ben will be leading the show on the evening and included in the €25 ticket price is a souvla dinner. The newest entry in Paphos’ venues, Martika’s Kitchen, is inviting musician Demetris for a one-man show on Sunday 27, playing Greek music with his bouzouki. Doors open at 6pm and Demetris will perform from 6.30 until 9.30 pm.
Chunky Funky
5-piece local band performs live. June 20. Hogshead Pub, Emba, Paphos. 8pm. €1 surcharge on each drink. Tel: 99-994449
Star Duo
Rhys Taylor and Melanie Ballard perform live. June 20. Mesogi Arms Pub, Paphos. 5pm. Tel: 99-287599
Matthew Edmondson
Songs across the decades by singer along with a Cypriot BBQ. June 21. Mulberry Terrace, Paphos. 1.30pm – 4.30pm. Booking is essential. Tel: 99-579027
Father’s Day with Andros
Live music with musician Andros. June 21. Searays Café Bar, Paphos. Lunch served from 1pm, live music from 2pm. Booking is essential. Tel: 99-617415
Dimitris Miaris Jazz Trio
bebop jazz music live. June 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm – 10.30pm. Bookings online. €12. Tel: 7000-2420
One-Man Show
Demetris playing live Greek music with his bouzouki. June 27. Martika’s Kitchen, Paphos. 6.30pm-9.30pm. Tel: 96-134030