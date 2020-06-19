June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand extended for five meth-lab suspects

By George Psyllides00

A Limassol court on Friday extended the remand of five suspects held in relation with the possession of drugs and raw materials that could be used to manufacture crystal meth.

The suspects, three men aged 31, 26 and 27, and two women, 35 and 23, were arrested on Tuesday and remanded in custody for two days. The court extended their remand for an additional seven days as police continued their investigation in what appears to be an unprecedented attempt to create a meth lab in Cyprus.

Police told the court that they were seeking a 29-year-old man in connection with the case. The suspect is also wanted in relation with the disappearance of a 31-year-old Syrian man, missing since February.

Drug squad spokesman Stelios Sergides said it appeared the lab was still in the initial stages of operation, judging from the substances seized by police.

The materials had been transported by police with the help of firefighters in hazmat suits.



Related posts

House passes steeper fines for businesses violating Covid protocols

Andria Kades

Nurses set to strike next Wednesday due to delay in new hirings

Gina Agapiou

Green Dot operating licence renewed

Annette Chrysostomou

Supreme court rejects notion of unfair treatment for judge applicants  

George Psyllides

Lawyers for British teen in Napa rape case to argue she didn’t get a ‘fair hearing’

Press Association

Coronavirus: Parliament to stay where it is

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign