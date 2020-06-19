Rialto Summer Cinema opened with great success

Rialto’s Summer Cinema started its screenings with a full house venue at the new drive-in experience.
“The great response from the public,” said the theatre, “also showed how much we have missed live cultural events that beautify our lives.” Tickets for Friday’s screening, Marios Piperidis’ Smuggling Hendrix are already sold out, and cinema lovers are encouraged to act quickly for future screenings.
On Wednesday, the romantic comedy La Belle Époque by Nicolas Bedos will be screened. The plot follows Victor and Marianne who live in an estranged marriage. He has completely abandoned himself and she has been treating him with contempt. Seeking a way out from his emotionally hostile present, Victor gets a chance to travel back to his own youth, in 1974 at La Belle Époque, the famous French bistro where he first met 20-year-old Marianne, the girl who took his breath away and changed his life for good. The film is a charming and witty French comedy.
Friday, June 26, is the Cyprus premiere of Stavros Pamballis’ movie, Siege on Liperti Street. The movie was awarded five prizes at 60th Thessaloniki International Film Festival.
Located at the UN border dividing the Greek from the Turkish Cypriot communities, the film captures the story of a family living on the verge of poverty and hunger, with the unemployed husband and father, an ex-military, struggling to get by. Confronted with his fragile soul, he has the support of his wife who desperately tries to take care of her old father-in-law and her two young children. In addition to the national and financial crisis, the debt-ridden family is also confronted with the contempt of the public services, which seem to ignore the father’s dismissal from the army due to psychological problems. A tale of twists combining elements of police, action and social drama genres, sprinkled with a good dose of humour.
Films are screened in their original language and are subtitled both in Greek and in English. Viewers must purchase tickets in advance, either online at www.rialto.com or by calling the Rialto’s box office. Drive-in tickets may only be purchased up to 24 hours before the screening and drivers must their car by 8.45 pm the latest.
Rialto Summer Cinema
SEK Parking lot, behind Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Tickets: €8 open-air / €16 drive-in. E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy Tel: 7777-7745