Ryanair offers discounts on Vienna flights until Sunday

Ryanair on Friday has announced offers for tickets from Larnaca to Vienna, starting at €19.99. The flights will operate twice a week.

The budget airline will offers connecting flights to eight other destinations from Vienna from now until the end of October.

According to the announcement, the flights have been introduced to help people affected by the crash of Austrian-based airline Level.

International Airlines Group (IAG) announced on Thursday that the short-haul division of its budget airline Level entered insolvency, starting immediately.

The low fare tickets are available on Ryanair’s website until midnight on Sunday.



