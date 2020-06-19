June 19, 2020

Seven women arrested in brothel bust

By Nick Theodoulou0125
Nicosia court

Authorities announced that seven women, aged 32 to 47, were arrested on Friday for alleged pimping, profiteering from the sex trade, running a brothel and money laundering

The arrests were made in connection with a brothel bust in Nicosia on Monday.

At the initial raid on Monday, a 62-year-old was arrested after a coordinated operation between the police and the anti-human trafficking office.

The brothel was operating on Pygmalion Street in the capital and during the raid at 11am, Monday, the seven  women were found.

They were taken to a safe location by the police to investigate whether they were victims of human trafficking.

As part of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued against the seven women and they were arrested on Friday morning.

Nicosia court approved the police’s request for an eight-day remand of the women in order to further continue investigations.

The police were not immediately available for comment.

An official working at a human rights NGO explained that it is likely the women were also arrested for violating the terms and conditions of their residence permits.

Prostitution is not illegal in Cyprus but if the women were granted entry on a student domestic worker visa then the police may have taken action against them for prostitution, the official said.



