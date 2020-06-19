Shows we love: Sons of Anarchy

By Freda Yiannitsas
You don’t need to have a deep knowledge of Shakespeare to appreciate that Sons of Anarchy seems to have been inspired by Hamlet. It revolves around a family of outlaw Harley bikers in a club known as SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original), based in the fictional town of Charming, California.
Katey Segal plays the matriarch of the family Gemma, whose biker son Jax Teller, played by British actor Charlie Hunnam, is the Californian BADASS prince of the story, and son of one of the club’s founding members. His conflict lies between wanting to maintain the club’s continuity and his desire to become a law-abiding father and husband to the love of his life Dr Tara Knowles, while living dangerously up to his father’s ‘righteous’ outlaw legacy.
Series creator Kurt Sutter, who also has a role in the show, sinks us into a world of moral decay and darkness where those enforcing the law are as bad as the outlaws. Nobody is actually good in the Sons dark world of arms trading, drugs, prostitution and treachery. The show has plenty of drama to keep you entertained including shootings, explosions, kidnappings and of course cops versus outlaws.
Despite the recurring acts of vengeance, the characters do the things they do out of love and family loyalty, in a story that’s constructed to make fans go through a rollercoaster of feelings. Even though there’s so much action all the characters live up to their moments of heroism, which is why you resonate with them so much.
Stephen King was a huge fan of the show, writing in an Entertainment Weekly column that “it’s one of those shows that seems to have gotten better as it goes along.”
Sutter contacted King and asked him to appear in an episode. “He assured me that he’d write me a suitably nasty part. Most important of all, he said he’d put me on a bitchin’ Harley. How could I say no?” King wrote.
As a fan, who binge-watched this Netflix show, I want to thank Sutter for an incredible finale which I plan to watch over and over again in the years to come.
Sutter has hinted at the possibility of a prequel and sequel. That would be interesting. I hope he gets the chance to do it.