A minute with Theodora Petrou Meyalemou Fashion designer

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my family.

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast with honey and of course coffee!!

Describe your perfect day

Anywhere that there is sea, it would always be the perfect day for me…

Best book ever read?

One of my favourite books is The Eye of the North. What I liked more is how each one of us can react differently, based on our experiences… some become stronger, others more vulnerable and generally no one should judge anyone because we cannot know the conditions that have determined their character.

Best childhood memory?

In the neighbourhood with our friends, rides on bicycles and in general all the carefree moments.

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Depends from my mood in that specific moment…

What’s your spirit animal?

Tiger because they are restless, full of life and completely disarming. She may look like a sweet kitten, but if you bother her, she keeps her nails hidden and well-sharpened, in case she needs them.

What are you most proud of?

My two kids

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene that I intensely remember is from the movie The Sixth Sense when Bruce Willis discovers he is dead…

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would very much like to meet Michael Jackson because he was perhaps the most talented performer in his genre.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would travel in the past, in those times when there were no cell phones and the world was genuinely free and pure…

What is your greatest fear?

The unknown…

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To chase even her wildest dreams with all the possible consequences…

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

His shoes. 😊 However funny or weird it sounds, I have a thing about shoes…

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend my last hours hugging my family.





