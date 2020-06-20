June 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Banning students from working makes no sense

By CM Reader's View00

To ban students from working is NOT reasonable.

Anyone who has ever studied and was not supported by wealthy parents knows how crucially important it is to be able to do at least part time work to make ends meet.

In the UK foreign students are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week. This is common practise in many EU countries.

Whoever decided on a total ban simply did not think it through.



