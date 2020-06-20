Coronavirus: certain groups now only need one negative test to keep crossing (Updated)

The government said Saturday certain categories of citizens crossing to and from the north would have to present a negative Covid-19 test only once.

According to the interior ministry, from Sunday, Cypriots citizens and people living in the Republic legally would be able to cross to the north after presenting a clean health certificate.

Certain categories would only have to do this once: Turkish Cypriots working in the government-controlled areas, Greek Cypriots who live in Pyrgos but work in Nicosia, Turkish Cypriots who go to school in the south, Turkish Cypriots receiving medical treatment in the south, and Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north.

Health professionals will also be carrying out random checks.

Turkish Cypriot workers must present a certificate of employment from their employer that includes their full name and social insurance number. The document would be accepted in copy or email form. Greek Cypriots living in Pyrgos and working in Nicosia who use the north to travel must also present an employment certificate.

Turkish Cypriot students will be using the Ledra Palace crossing and their transportation will be provided by their schools.

Private vehicles will not be allowed. Students would have to present an attendance certificate including full name.

Turkish Cypriots receiving medical treatment in the Republic must present a medical certificate from the facility or doctor they were seeing.

All other Cypriot citizens who do not belong to these categories, as well as all legal residents, can cross to and from the north provided they present a health certificate obtained within the last 72 hours each time, the ministry said.

The announcement followed similar arrangements decided by the Turkish Cypriots.

Authorities in the north eased crossing restrictions for certain categories of Turkish Cypriots, no longer imposing mandatory quarantine for those returning.

Reports said Turkish Cypriots working, receiving medical treatment, or studying in the government-controlled areas, as well as those living in the mixed village of Pyla, Larnaca, can cross to the north starting Saturday, provided they displayed a negative test for Covid-19 obtained in the past 72 hours during their first crossing.

The same applies for Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in Karpasia.

It also includes Turkish Cypriots who had been stranded in the Republic, if they have not travelled abroad in the past 14 days.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas Friday the strict measures were due to decisions the Turkish Cypriots took, placing Turkey in category A while the EU classifies it as a high-risk country.

Countries in the north’s category A, which includes Turkey, will have to present a negative coronavirus test carried out 72 hours before arrival.

Anastasiades and Akinci had decided on a gradual relaxation of measures back in May, which began on June 8 allowing Turkish Cypriot workers, patients, and students to cross by car, along with Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north. But the gesture was meaningless to most people as the continued restrictions by the north did not permit any effective movement.





