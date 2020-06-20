June 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Police report 10 establishments for violating health protocols

Police said Saturday they reported 10 establishments, mainly in Paphos, for violating health protocols aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Inside 12 hours since Friday afternoon, police inspected 682 establishments across the island.

They said they booked nine in Paphos and one in Nicosia for violating the health ministry’s protocols.



