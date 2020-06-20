June 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: zero new cases for fifth time this week

By Staff Reporter00

For the fifth time this week no new cases of coronavirus were announced.

The total confirmed number of cases still remains 985.

The health ministry said a total of 808 tests were processed over the past 24 hours.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Have you seen this teen?

Staff Reporter

Midsummer play nightmare to stage

Alix Norman

Fire near Peristerona burns dry grass, olive trees (updated)

Staff Reporter

TC newspaper Afrika gives in to pressure and removes ‘racist’ logo from masthead

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Access to Hala Sultan Tekke mosque is not restricted for non-Muslims, Imam says

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Police report 10 establishments for violating health protocols

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign