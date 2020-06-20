June 20, 2020

Fernandes penalty earns United a point at Tottenham

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes fired home a late penalty to rescue a point for the visitors in a lively 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday.

It had looked as though Dutchman Steven Bergwijn’s first-half strike would prove enough to revive Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

But United, with Paul Pogba sent on as a substitute just past the hour for his first appearance since January, stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12.

Pogba added some spark to United’s play and it was his dribble that forced a clumsy tackle by Eric Dier to concede the penalty that Fernandes fired past Hugo Lloris.

United though they had another penalty awarded in stoppage time when Fernandes went over under challenge from Dier but VAR rightly reversed the decision to the home side’s relief.

Tottenham remained in eighth spot on 42 points while United are fifth on 46, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.



