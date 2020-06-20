June 20, 2020

Fire near Peristerona

A fire broke out in near the village of Peristerona in the district of Nicosia, and it is burning dry grass and stubble, the fire service said on Saturday.

According to spokesman Andreas Kettis, the fire started at around lunchtime.

Four engines and two forestry department aircraft were taking part in the operation to put it out.

 



