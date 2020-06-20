June 20, 2020

Greens slam ‘excessive’ tree-pruning in Strovolos.

By Becky Kammitsi

The Green Party has slammed what it has called “the excessive pruning” of trees in the Strovolos suburb of Nicosia calling the move “criminal”.

The party said it was made aware of tree pruning at the Stavrou high school. The school board said that the trees were dangerous to the students.

“It is unacceptable that the same practice of rapid pruning, which in essence destroys the greenery in the trees, is continuing after all the steps and complaints,” the party said in a statement.

The party recalled that it had repeatedly opposed the tactics of the local authorities and school boards on the deep pruning of trees. Deep pruning of trees might be more economical but ecologically it destroys nature, the party said.

It also said that this method deprives birds, reptiles and insects, which are key elements of the urban ecosystem, of their nests and shelters for many years.



