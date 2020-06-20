June 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this teen?

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Saturday issued a missing person bulletin for 17-year-old Hussein Yassin, who was last seen on Friday.

Yassin is around 1.60 metres tall, slim, with short black hair and blond highlights. When last seen he was wearing a black top and black trousers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222/31 or the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.

 



Staff Reporter

