June 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

Meet our Germans (part 1), by 2nd Chance Dogs shelter

By CM Guest Columnist

Take home a rescue dog!

Thinking about adopting a dog? Not only is dog adoption an awesome way to help disadvantaged dogs find new homes, adopting a dog is a rewarding experience, they recognize that you have saved them by giving them a second chance and they will give back with love tenfold.

If you have your heart set on a specific dog breed before you check out a breeder or pet store, why not at least look into dog adoption as an option?

25% of all dogs in a shelter are purebred. There are also lots of specific dog breed rescue groups that specialize in a particular breed of dog. Don’t be fooled into thinking that animal shelters and dog rescues are filled with dogs that were discarded because they’re “bad”.

Shelter dogs for adoption are wonderful companions who became the victims of a family tragedy, unlucky circumstances or irresponsible owners. Did you know that many backyard dog breeders and pet stores who supply the majority of purebreds simply are selling inbred pets without care for preventing genetic problems? Mixed breed dogs have less inbreeding, generally less inherited genetic disease, and therefore overall lower vet bills and happier dogs!

And the best place to find a mixed breed is right here!

https://www.2ndchancedogs.org/dogs/

 



