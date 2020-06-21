June 21, 2020

Coronavirus: 297 tests taken on airport arrivals on Saturday (updated)

The second phase of the opening of the airports went smoothly on Saturday with 1,304 passengers from category A countries passing through Larnaca airport.

As part of this phase and to ensure public health random tests are carried out on passengers. On Saturday 297 tests were taken, a procedure that will continue on Sunday at both Larnaca and Paphos airports.

The ministry of health has said that around 300 people a day will be tested.

People arriving from category A countries no longer need to bring proof they do not have coronavirus with them. Those arriving from category B countries still need to have a Covid test taken within the previous 72 hours.

A total of 13 flights are set to arrive on Sunday at Larnaca from Sofia, Budapest, Bucharest, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki and Vienna. Twelve departure flights are sheduled to Greece, Bulgaria, Israel and Austria.

Only passengers who are set to travel are allowed to enter the airports.

Category A countries are: Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and South Korea.

Category B countries are: Israel, Poland and Romania, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.



