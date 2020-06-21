June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Checkpoints open but some report problems

By Katy Turner00
File photo: the Ayios Dhometios crossing

Movement through the checkpoint was allowed as of Sunday morning, although at least some of those attempting to go north were not allowed in by Turkish Cypriot policemen because their certification they did not have Covid-19 had not been translated into English.

A CyBC reporter at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint reported that Maronites and Greek Cypriots trying to cross had not been allowed through.

A government decision on Saturday allowed Cypriots and permanent residents to pass through all checkpoints except Ledra Street if they have a negative coronavirus test within the previous 72 hours.

Some groups only have to present the certificate the first time they cross. They are: Turkish Cypriot workers who must have proof of work and a social insurance number; Greek Cypriots who live in Pyrgos and work in Nicosia; Turkish Cypriot students who study in the Republic who will only be allowed through the Ledra Palace checkpoint, Maronites and members of the enclaved who live in the north; Cypriots who are patients at medical facilities in the Republic.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen reported that mass arrivals are expected on Sunday at the Pergamos checkpoint where testing will be carried out.

The first plane from Turkey was expected to land at Tympou airport in the north on Saturday evening, operated by Turkish Airlines, which is expected to carry out four flights a week.



