June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health minister thanks ‘invisible heroes’ who helped fight virus

By Katy Turner064
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

The many people who worked with self-sacrifice drove the successful management of various aspects of the pandemic, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said in a written statement on Sunday warning that the health risk has not been permanently eliminated “and for this reason we must all we remain vigilant, because as we have said many times, we do not have the luxury of a setback.

“In Cyprus we are proud because as a society and as a state we have adequately protected the health system, we have given priority to vulnerable groups and we have minimised losses,” he added.

He also said the cooperation of the vast majority of the population with the decisions of the state contributed greatly to the excellent epidemiological picture, which helped Cyprus be able to take steps out of the tunnel of the pandemic.

“This development is the result of an organised effort which started from the time the virus was identified in China. Public health services and epidemiological committee of the ministry of health very quickly put in motion a plan to confront the virus. Valuable collaborators in this effort were the independent scientists the government called upon.

He said while the “heroes” of the front line have been thanked, the invisible heroes who each joined the fight also need to be thanked “from the heart”.

The minister also thanked ambulance drivers and volunteers.

But he stressed the danger has not yet passed “and for this reason we have to be vigilant because, as has been said many times, we cannot afford a setback”.



