June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case recorded after five days of zero cases

By Katy Turner

One new case of coronavirus was recorded on Sunday following five days of zero cases, bringing the total on the island to 986.

According to the ministry of health a total of 620 tests were carried out.

The positive test was found among the programme to test 10,000 who returned to work in the second two phases of the easing of lockdown.

Other tests recorded on Sunday include 131 on repatriates, 54 on private initiative, 22 from contact tracing, 112 at the microbiology lab of the Nicosia general hospital and 246 from the programme to test GPs and vulnerable groups.

Until Sunday afternoon only one person was being treated at the reference hospital in Famagusta.



