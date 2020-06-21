June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Unficyp keeing a ‘close eye’ on crossings

By Katy Turner0352

United Nations peacekeeping forces (Unficyp) are keeping a close eye on the opening of the crossings, its spokesman Aleem Siddique said on Sunday.

“Unficyp has the remit to prevent tensions and maintain calm and stability in the buffer zone. The mission is closely monitoring the situation,” Siddique told the Cyprus News Agency. He added that “our most important priority is the safety of citizens while inside the buffer zone”.

While the Greek Cypriot side opened the checkpoints to all Cypriots and permanent residents as long as they had negative Covid tests, only those who are enclaved or Maronites were allowed entry into the north.

Turkish Cypriots will be able to leave the north on Monday.

Some groups crossing into the Republic only need the Covid test the first time they cross.



