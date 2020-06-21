June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Council of ministers’ to meet in north over crossings, arrivals from Turkey

By Katy Turner024

The ‘council of ministers’ in the north will meet at 6pm on Sunday to discuss regulations relating to the arrival people from Turkey and crossings from the Republic as of Monday, ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay said on Sunday.

In a post on social media, Ozersay said some of the decisions they had already made about arrivals and crossings were already being implemented and at the meeting they wanted to take and to clear up any problems that may arise.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen wrote on its website about the ‘Chaos at the crossings’ as although the government has allowed any Cypriot to cross as long as they have a negative Covid test authorities in the north will only let certain groups in until July 1.

The paper said the chaos has been caused by different decisions take by the ‘two administrations’ and also because no advice was taken into account from the bicommunal committee on health.

This ‘chaos’ is why the ‘council of ministers’ will meet later.



