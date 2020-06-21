June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drunk driver arrested for causing accident

By Katy Turner047

A 24-year-old driver had been arrested in Paphos for being drunk, attack, refusing to give an alcotest and causing a traffic accident.

According to police at 4.30 on Sunday morning they received information that someone was driving erratically and appeared to be drunk.

A citizen reported he had seen the 24-year-old crash his car into another vehicle and followed him.

The police soon found him and pulled him over and gave him an alcotest, to which he objected, which was over the limit.

He also has injuries to his face, caused when he crashed into the other car, to which he caused damages.

He was taken to hospital.



