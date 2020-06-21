June 21, 2020

FM holds talks with Egyptian counterpart about EastMed developments

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The foreign ministers of Cyprus and Egypt, Nikos Christodoulides and Sameh Shoukry held a telephone conversation on Sunday on Eastern Mediterranean developments.

A statement issued by the ministry said the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean, with particular emphasis on the situation in Libya and Turkish actions, “which have escalated tensions in the country and have enhanced destabilisation in the region”.

The ministers agreed on the need of an immediate return to the political process, on the basis of the Berlin Conference Conclusions and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, including RES 2510.

Christodoulides reaffirmed Cyprus’ full support to the Cairo Initiative, which enhances and supports the Berlin Conference Conclusions and the provisions of the aforementioned Resolutions by the United Nations Security Council.



