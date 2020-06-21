June 21, 2020

One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person died and 11 were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis in the early hours of Sunday, according to a tweet by the police.

A separate tweet from the Minneapolis police initially said people suffering from gunshot wounds were at the area hospitals.

“One adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds,” police said in the tweet.

Further details about the shooting was not immediately available.



