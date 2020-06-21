June 21, 2020

OPAP strike up partnership with Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

OPAP Cyprus has entered a partnership with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, for the current year, and will be the main sponsor for the two groups.

“Creativity within academic fields as well as the world of art defines the level of a country,” OPAP Cyprus Executive Director Demetris Aletraris said. “The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra make a massive contribution to the promotion of the arts and orchestral music, while also boosting culture in Cyprus,” he added.

Aletraris also highlighted OPAP’s long-running contribution to culture and the arts in Cyprus, both on a collective and individual level. The broader context and frequency in which the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra operates fully aligns with OPAP’s philosophy and social work, Aletraris said.

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra foundation president Marinos Pourgouris thanked OPAP Cyprus for its support, saying that it “helps to further develop and promote the activities of the foundation, the organisation of more demanding programmes, and assist the upgrading of the relationship between the orchestra and Cypriot society”.

Creative Director and Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra maestro Giorgos Kountouris also thanked OPAP Cyprus, emphasising that the support received from OPAP helps with the training and education of some very talented children.

2020 has been designated as a Beethoven year since it marks 250 years since the birth of German composer. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is a participating group in events related to the commemoration.



