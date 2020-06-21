June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Political party in the north in crisis

By Katy Turner012
Ersin Tatar

‘Prime minister’ in the north Ersin Tatar is reportedly angered by comments made by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci about a reshuffle while ‘labour minister’ Faiz Sucuoğlu said he was shocked when he heard the rumours and tendered his resignation.

Tatar has reportedly said he has no plans to replace any ‘minister’ other than the ‘minister of tourism’, which he has already announced.

“The reference in the press of a private consultation between the ‘prime minister’ and the ‘president’ on the issue of a reshuffle is not in line with political ethics,” Tatar said.

Whatever has been said in the press about the ‘minister of labour’ does not correspond to reality, he added.

He said, he had told Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci only about replacing the ‘minister of tourism’. Besides that, any exchange between a ‘president’ and a ‘prime minister’ “I am convinced that their publication in the press is not in line with political ethics.”

In the meantime, Sucuoğlu was shocked when he learned in a report in Kibris he is set to be replaced by an ‘MP’ of the National Unity Party (UBP) at Tatar’s request but Akinci has vetoed the move.

He is now in talks with the UBP party and will make an announcement on Monday.



