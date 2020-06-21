June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrests after stolen cheque cashed

By Katy Turner0117

Two people were arrested in Paphos on Saturday after a company reported that cheque had been stolen and was later cashed in the bank.

According to police, a reputable company reported that one cheque had been taken from a company cheque book and cashed at the bank for 1,900 euro.

The cheque had been signed by a 29-year-old employee of the company who worked at a restaurant owned by the company and had the cheque book to pay suppliers. She had also signed the cheque for 1,900 euro.

Police issued arrest warrants for the 29-year-old and someone who lived with them.

When they were questioned by police, the two gave different explanations for what had happened.



