June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

By Reuters News Service045
Police officers stand behind the cordon at the scene of multiple stabbings in Reading

Stabbings at a park in the southern English town of Reading, which left three dead and another three seriously injured, are not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

Witnesses said a man went on the rampage in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening in Reading, which is about 40 miles (65 km) west of London. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, but of course we are closely monitoring the situation,” Hancock told BBC TV.

 



