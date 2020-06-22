A new world for Justice League?

Based on characters and stories from DC Comics, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is an animated movie produced by Warner Brothers. It was released last month directly to digital streaming platforms to critical acclaim, with critics praising its story, voice acting and animation.

Apokolips War is the second Justice League Dark animated movie released by Warner Brothers and the 15th and final instalment in the current continuity of the DC Animated Movie Universe kickstarted by 2013’s The Flashpoint Paradox.

Justice League Dark may not be something you’re familiar if you’re new to comics or if Marvel’s live-action cinematic universe represents the absolute limit of your comic-related curiosity. If it sounds familiar that may be because it’s a variation on the much more popular Justice League, with the popular characters of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

Justice League Dark, on the other hand, deals with slightly more left-field issues within the DC universe, including the metaphysical or supernatural. Its original members include John Constantine, Zatanna, Madame Xanadu, Deadman and Shade: the Changing Man. Of these, the most notable is Constantine, portrayed by Keanu Reeves in a 2005 live-action film. Constantine is an anti-hero with knowledge of the occult, a cynical conman who often reluctantly joins the good guys.

Justice League Dark may prove to be the turning point for live-action DC Comics TV and could even bolster DC’s cinematic efforts as well.

Up to this point DC comics-based TV shows have been dominated by what’s come to be known as the Arrowverse or Berlantiverse (named after writer and producer Greg Berlanti). The Arrowverse, named after Arrow, the show which launched the franchise and shared universe, includes a number of shows based on DC characters, including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Vixen and Superman & Lois.

While the Arrowverse and its shows have been successful and garnered praise for their action sequences, direction, and ability to create a large group of fans, they have not been without their flaws.

As far as production is concerned, they just look a little cheap at times. Costumes appear plasticky, some seasons rely extensively on artificial lighting, some of the props have the aesthetics or appearance of expensive toys and set design quality can be inconsistent. Meanwhile, the storylines for each season can vary wildly, with some seasons receiving praise for character development and the introduction of antagonists, while others have been derided for bland characters and soap opera-like dialogue and storytelling.

Enter Bad Robot productions, the film and TV production company behind Alias, Lost, Fringe, Westworld, Castle Rock, Cloverfield, Star Trek (2009), Mission Impossible (2011, 2015, 2018) and more. All of these were produced or co-produced by Bad Robot, a company led by filmmaker J.J Abrams.

In 2019, an official announcement was made that Bad Robot had signed a new five-year overall deal with WarnerMedia. Purportedly, the deal is worth 250 million dollars and involves the production of films, games, digital content and TV shows for Warner and its subsidiaries, including HBO.

I make specific reference to HBO because in January Deadline reported that Bad Robot will produce a TV show, and perhaps a movie as well, based on Justice League Dark for the American network. HBO series are as safe a bet as you’ll get, with their overall production quality and writing being of the highest standard in television terms. This bodes well for fans of DC Comics, not to mention DC itself. If Bad Robot succeeds in its cinematic interpretation of DC characters and storylines it may usher in a new era for the publisher.





