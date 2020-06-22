June 22, 2020

All about the ankles: 8 of the best strappy sandals

By CM Guest Columnist02
Μodel wearing Oliver Bonas Stitched Stripe White Knitted Top, £45 (€54); Mono Gingham & Floral Print Midi Skirt, £65 (€78); Rope Tie Black & White Studded Sandals, £49.50 (€59.50), available from Oliver Bonas. PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

If you make one purchase from the shoe department this summer, it has to be a pair of strappy sandals – but not just any kind.

The focus is firmly on the ankles this season, at least according to the catwalks, where skinny straps, ropes and ribbons of all kinds were wound round models’ legs.

At JW Anderson, the rope-ties of flat sandals were wrapped round trouser legs too, proving the transitional power of this trend – but now that we’re heading into summer proper, it’s all about bare legs and sexy sandals.

That doesn’t mean you have to totter around on stiletto heels, however. Take your cue from Toga SS20 with Nineties-style square-toed flats, or chunky ‘flatforms’ for a bit of height with maximum comfort.

As for stilettos, there are plenty of party-ready options out there too, from rainbow-bright hues to metallic tones with chain detailing.

Spurred by the catwalk focus on natural materials such as raffia, espadrilles with extra-long ankle ties are making a comeback too.

Whether flat or wedge, neutral toned or in a summery bright, they’re perfect for pairing with floaty dresses or linen shorts.

On the search for some new sandals? Here’s eight of the best ankle-strap sandals for summer…

Dune Monique Pink Spaghetti Strap Stiletto Heel Sandals, £52 (€70), available from Dune PA Photo/Handout.

Oliver Bonas Rope Tie Black & White Studded Sandals

Miss Selfridge Exotic Skinny Ankle Tie Sandal

Air & Grace Ibiza Natural Raffia Espadrille

New Look White Leather-Look Ankle Tie Flatform Sandals

Dune Monique Pink Spaghetti Strap Stiletto Heel Sandals

Shoeaholics Collection Cadiz Yellow Wedges

Topshop Black Wrap Sandals, £26.10 (was 29) (€36), available from Topshop. : PA Photo/Handout.

Topshop Black Wrap Sandals

River Island Gold Chain Ankle Barely There Heeled Sandals

 



