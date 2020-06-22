June 22, 2020

Coronavirus: Bar fined €8,000 for second violation of regulations

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police on Sunday fined a bar on the Mackenzie beach front €8,000 for violating a decree in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after the same bar was fined €4,000 on Saturday.

According to police, the bar was found to have 355 people inside instead of the allowed 150 when it was checked by officers as part of routine searches for violations on Saturday.

The owner now has to pay €12,000 in total.

On Friday the plenum passed laws to enforce higher fines on businesses breaking coronavirus rules.

Those which can accommodate customers in an area between 201-500 square metres can be fined €4,000 the first time and €8,000 subsequently, as for the bar on Mackenzie.

Additionally, police can order the suspension of a business on the spot for five days.

“Our aim is not to close businesses. Our aim to ensure laws, regulations and decrees are not violated where health measures are concerned, so we can do whatever we can to stop the spread of the virus in society,” Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides.

Where the need to keep the premises closed for longer than five days, a court procedure can begin.

On Sunday, police conducted 865 inspections of public places such as bars and restaurants and booked 14 of them.



