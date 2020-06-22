June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: situation not worrying but Covid still here Karayiannis says

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: CNA

Despite it not being a worrying situation, the virus is “still among us”, according to Petros Karayiannis, government adviser and Professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School.

A positive test found on Sunday came from the testing programme for 10,000 people who returned to work in the second two phases of the easing of lockdown.

Karayiannis, who is also a member of the health ministry’s advisory committee, said on Monday that the latest case of coronavirus, following five consecutive days of zero cases, proves that Cyprus is not completely rid of Covid-19.

“It did not come from a tourist or from the north,” he said. “That means that we still need to be careful and abide to the health ministry’s guidelines.

“The next step now is to trace the positive case’s contacts. At the moment, it did not stem from tracking of known cases, therefore we need to investigate further.”

Karayiannis, however, stressed that the situation was not worrying, yet, and that he expected more cases to come from within the community.

“We now need to keep such cases as sporadic as possible, in order to prevent a further spread,” he added.

Regarding the opening of the checkpoints and airports, he remains optimistic, particularly for the latter.

“At least as far as airports are concerned, since passengers who arrive are either tested in their countries of origin or upon their arrival, we know that their epidemiological picture is clear.

“We will still monitor the situation closely and act accordingly should there be a spike in cases brought by people coming from abroad,” he concluded.



Related posts

Rapid testing underway at Paphos airport, Larnaca later this week

Nick Theodoulou

Foodstuff and transport costs in Cyprus above EU average, housing cheaper

Annette Chrysostomou

Revamped pedestrian area plagued by illegal parking

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: hotel employee who tested positive was not in contact with guests

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Last patient due to be released from Famagusta hospital

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Bar fined €8,000 for second violation of regulations

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign