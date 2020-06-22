Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriots open crossings for those heading north

As Turkish Cypriots flooded over the checkpoints on Monday morning, a decision by the ‘council of ministers’ in the north late on Sunday means Greek Cypriots can now cross in the opposite direction.

Greek Cypriots and permanent residents in the Republic will be able to cross to the if they have proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus, ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay announced after an extraordinary session of the ‘council of ministers’.

The date was moved forward from July 1.

The start of arrivals from Turkey via air and sea is still July 1, he added.

Ozersay said apart from the Turkish Cypriot working on the Greek Cypriot side, Turkish Cypriot students, patients, Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in Karpasia, and also the Turkish Cypriot residents of Pyla, can cross by presenting the health certificate just once, during the first crossing.

He explained the government of the Republic has set stricter conditions for the crossings, requiring a test result from Turkish Cypriots every 72 hours and announced the test can now be paid for in the north.

It is free of charge for Turkish Cypriots working in the south, students, patients, Maronites and Turkish Cypriot inhabitants of Pyla.

Ozersay clarified the Turkish Cypriots who cross over will not need to enter quarantine upon their return, nor will another coronavirus test be needed.

Crossings can be made from the Ledra, Pergamos, Strovilion, Zodia and Ayios Dometios checkpoints.

On Sunday the government had opened all crossing points except Ledra Street but only certain groups were allowed into the north as a result very few people crossed.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities had already given permission for Turkish Cypriots to cross into the Republic as of Monday.

Certain groups had been allowed to several days ago but were not allowed to return without entering quarantine, meaning a group of workers had crossed last week bringing bedding with them and saying they would sleep in their cars in order to return to work at jobs in the south.





