June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cooking

Cypriot lamb and pork sausage (sheftalia) | Akis Petretzikis

By CM Guest Columnist016

Now, you can make homemade Cypriot sheftalia with this quick and easy recipe! Free yourself from the classic sausage casing, with this traditional Cypriot recipe for moist and juicy lamb-and-pork sausages wrapped in caul fat sheet that gives them a super crusty exterior when rendering over the heat!

Serve them in Cypriot pitas, with cabbage, onion, tomato, tzatziki, thyme, and enjoy!  

Chef: Akis Petretzikis

Director: Leonidas Pelivanidis

Production: Akis Petretzikis Ltd.

Official website: https://akispetretzikis.com/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/akispetretzi…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_petretzikis?lan… Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/akis_petret…

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/akispetretz…

Video Editor: Mihalis Barbaris Featured Partners: Mary-Rose Andrianopoulou



Related posts

Mini Fig & Feta Tarts | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Shakshuka Eggs | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Simple Brioche Smoked Salmon | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Sugar Free Banana Breakfast Muffins

CM Guest Columnist

The Best Pancake Mix | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Cottage Pie | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign