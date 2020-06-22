June 22, 2020

Dr. Eleni S. Nikita, ‘Niki of Colours’ by A. G. Leventis Gallery

“Painting was therefore a very meaningful act for Niki, through which she realized her freedom. Her ‘travels’ through space and time were an effort to reach closer to the truth, and gave new meaning to the term ‘travelling artist’: Niki was not a travelling artist who sought the picturesque, the romantic or cartographic landscape. She was not an observer looking from a distance and seeing a one-dimensional surface reality. She was an active participant who sought to penetrate the layers of time, the composition and structure of the present.”

– Dr. Eleni S. Nikita, ‘Niki of Colours’, from the catalogue of the exhibition ‘Niki Marangou, 1948-2013: In memoriam’



