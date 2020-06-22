June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Eight years for man caught with 10+kg of cannabis

By Nick Theodoulou0120

A 28-year-old man from Limassol was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of over ten kilos of cannabis with intent to supply.

The man was arrested on November 21 last year, when the drugs squad Ykan stopped the man while driving, searched his vehicle and came across the ten kilos of cannabis.

At the 28-year-old’s house a further 232g of cannabis were found.

After the Ykan carried out further investigations, the case of illegal drugs possession with intent to supply was registered at Limassol district court which resulted in his imprisonment on Monday.

 



