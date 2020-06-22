June 22, 2020

Foodstuff and transport costs in Cyprus above EU average, housing cheaper

By Annette Chrysostomou00

When it comes to most products and services, Cyprus is a little cheaper than other European countries, but not much, new Eurostat data show.

The index, which cites data from 2019, allows people to check where their country is ranked regarding the price levels of products and services.

Of the ten categories, the only two where Cyprus is above the EU average are food and transport services.

With the EU average set at 100 in all cases, food including meat, fish, vegetables, potatoes and other items, is 6.5 per cent more expensive in Cyprus, with a ranking of 106.5.

By far the most pricey European country for buying something to eat is Switzerland with a level index of 166.3 and the cheapest is Romania with 65.1.

Purchased transport services such as air tickets, internet connections and postal services place Cyprus at 102.1. Here, Greece tops the list with 165.9 and Poland is last with 46.

Alcohol and tobacco are by far the most expensive in Norway, more than double the EU average (236.1). These items are 6.2 per cent cheaper than average in Cyprus (93.8).

Housing costs are especially cheap in Cyprus, at 25.5 per cent below the average, though they are even much cheaper in Bulgaria, where they are 63.5 per cent cheaper.

For all the other categories, alcohol and tobacco, footwear and clothing, furniture and carpets, personal transport equipment like cars and bicycles, recreation and culture and restaurant and hotels Cyprus hovers at around 90 per cent.

The most expensive countries are Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland, which are included though they are not EU countries, and Luxembourg and Denmark, while Bulgaria is ranked the cheapest in nearly all categories.



