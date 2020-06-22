June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Creative kids activities

Little Kickers – football for kids | Welcome to lesson 1 with Coach Nick

By CM Guest Columnist07

Easy, fun football classes designed specially for children with a warm up, games, and goals. Follow Coach Nick, play our games, score goals and have fun! Let us know how you get on in the comments below.

📱 View on any computer, TV, smartphone and tablet.

🚸 Safe viewing: no commercials, links or suggested videos. 

Follow Little Kickers Facebook page! ✨ https://www.facebook.com/Littlekickers/ 

👉 Instagram: @littlekickers

👉 Twitter: @littlekickers

👉 Facebook: Little Kickers UK

👉 Visit Little Kickers website: http://www.littlekickers.co.uk

 



