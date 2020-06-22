June 22, 2020

New dates for Lemesos International Documentary Festival

By Eleni Philippou00

The annual Lemesos International Documentary Festival, which usually takes place at the height of summer, will this year be held during the first week of September due to the restrictive measures imposed on cultural events to contain the pandemic.

This year’s 15th edition will be held on September 16-23 at the festival’s usual venue, Lanitis Carob Mill, by the Medieval Castle of Limassol.

The festival screens some of the most ground-breaking and awarded documentaries of the year, from Cyprus and the world, focusing throughout its screenings’ programme on the contemporary citizens of the world.

More details will be announced in the coming months on the festival’s website: http://www.filmfestival.com.cy and on Facebook.

 

Lemesos International Documentary Festival

September 16-23. Lanitis Carob Mill, Limassol. Tel: 99-517910, e-mail: [email protected], www.filmfestival.com.cy, Instagram: @lemesosdocfest, Facebook: Lemesos International Documentary Festival



