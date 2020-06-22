Nouris defends conditions at Pournara camp

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris on Monday defended the living conditions and procedures at the Pournara migrant camp in Kokkinotrimithia, which have come under fire in recent weeks.

Nouris told the House human rights committee that it was not possible to say whether minors were being housed at the camp, since the age of all asylum seekers and migrants has not yet been proven.

His statement was heavily criticised by the commissioner for the protection of children’s rights Despo Michaelidou, who was also present at the House committee.

Michaelidou said that, since there are still doubts about the age of some of those inside the camp, they should be considered minors until the completion of their asylum-seeking applications and should be immediately separated from the adults.

Nouris added that Cyprus is currently the EU member state which receives the largest number of asylum seekers per population ratio and that, starting from August 1, the camp’s operations will be managed by the ministry of foreign affairs’ asylum service instead of the civil defence.

He said that after the events that unfolded last February in the Evros region in Greece, when thousands of migrants and refugees tried to get into Greece mainly after Turkey declared its previously guarded borders with Europe open, Cyprus received 517 new arrivals in just one week and decided to expand the centre.

“We have increased the capacity of the centre, which can now host up to 1,000 people,” he said.

“Not only that, in a very short amount of time, we also created quarantine areas necessary to isolate potential Covid-19 cases.”

The centre currently hosts 632 migrants and asylum seekers. “There were periods in which we reached 700 people, but I can assure that we never reached 1,000.”

Nouris said that the government’s main concern in the last few months was to avoid the spread of coronavirus at the camp so constant sanitary checks were carried out and all living areas were repeatedly disinfected.

He categorically denied the allegations claiming that sanitary facilities at the camp during the lockdown period were sub-par.

“We never had any of those problems, despite the difficult situation,” he said. “There are 15 indoor sanitary facilities at the camp, plus 69 additional chemical toilets, of which 33 have been installed, recently.”

He said the quarantine facilities, capable of hosting up to 250 people, are equipped with separate toilets and showers.

“We are also in the process of installing other permanent sanitary facilities worth €200,000.”

Nouris denied there was ever a period during which the centre did not have a doctor on site, adding that two nurses are also stationed there all the time, as per instructions given by the health ministry.

However, he admitted there are people with tuberculosis at the camp, who are currently being treated in collaboration with the specialised hospital in Kyperounta. To front the problem, the government has requested funding in excess of €700,000 for X-rays.

Nouris finally confirmed that from the beginning of April until mid-May there had been a 50-day temporary suspension of asylum applications in Cyprus, noting that the decision was taken in accordance with the foreign ministries of all 27 EU member states.

All applications made after mid-May are currently being reviewed.





