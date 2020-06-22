June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One arrest after foreigner killed in central Nicosia attack

By Annette Chrysostomou0550
The scene on Monday morning (Christos Theodorides)

Police continue to comb Ledra and surrounding streets for any evidence after a young man died as the result of a fight which took place in the old part of Nicosia at around 10pm on Sunday evening.

One man was arrested early on Monday in connection with the case while another two are wanted.

According to a police source, about 15 people attacked a group of three with sticks and knives in Ledra street.

One of the group of three, a 21-year-old foreigner, was fatally injured and another two people were injured.

The two injured people were taken to Nicosia hospital where one is being treated while the other one has been discharged.

A strong police presence remains in the area.



Related posts

FM flies to Tel Aviv on Tuesday for talks with Israeli counterpart

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Spat in Latsi harbour over ‘messy’ boat repairs

Bejay Browne

Lack of integration programmes leading to ghettoisation

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: One new case recorded after five days of zero cases

Katy Turner

Political party in the north in crisis

Katy Turner

We should see seaweed as a ‘blessing not a curse’ 

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign