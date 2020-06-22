June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State nurses says Wednesday’s strike will go ahead

By Evie Andreou

State nurses on Monday said the 24-hour strike they announced for Wednesday will go ahead.

They said their employer, state health services organisation Okypy, had not approached them since they announced the strike.

Union Pasyno and the midwives and nurses branch of civil servants’ union Pasydy said they their members would go on strike due to Okypy’s delay in hiring more nurses and staff in public hospitals. The serious understaffing is causing problems in terms of arranging the shifts schedule and summer holidays.

The unions did agree to a proposal by Okypy on hiring 100 nurses as a start within June but argue that by the time the decision is ratified by the organisation’s board, June will be over.  Okypy’s board is expected to convene on June 26 to discuss whether they agree or not with the decision to hire 100 more nurses.

“It seems they don’t care that the two unions announced measures,” Pasyno spokesman Theodoros Petelis told Cyprus News Agency.



