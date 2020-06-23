June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anti-Cancer Society resumes free transport service to oncology centres

By Jonathan Shkurko069

The Anti-Cancer Society is resuming free transport to patients who need to get to hospitals, starting from June 24, the association said on Tuesday.

The service was suspended due to the restrictive measures in place to safeguard the patients from coronavirus.

Buses will be able to pick up patients from all major cities in Cyprus and take them to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology centre in Nicosia, the oncology clinics of the Nicosia and Limassol general hospitals and the German Oncology Centre in Limassol.

The service will be offered in accordance with all the safety measures recommended by the health ministry, with patients obliged to keep a distance between each other and wear a face mask.

Priority will be given to patients who need to visit oncology centres for daily treatment or to those who have no other means of transportation.

Patients will be able to book a place until 1pm the day before their appointment. The telephone numbers in use to book a spot are:

Paphos 99549207 (Andreas Stavrinos)

Limassol 99694213 (George Christodoulou)

Famagusta and Larnaca 99561984 (Panagiotis Giorgallis)



Related posts

Dog beaches not only for canines (with video)

Evie Andreou

One in three women in Cyprus age 65 and over live alone but only one in 10 men

Staff Reporter

Dutch to ban flavoured e-cigarette sales from next year

Reuters News Service

Emergency meeting to avert nurses strike (updated)

George Koumoullis

Cypriot FM’s visit is important, Israeli counterpart says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia mayor says necessary to bolster police presence in old town

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign